FCC Names Timothy Strachan Hill Point Person

FCC chairman Ajit Pai has named Timothy Strachan director of the office of legislative affairs.

Strachan has been an attorney in the office since coming to the commission in 2008, under then chairman Kevin Martin, and more recently was acting director since the change in Administrations.

“We deal with critical and complex policy issues at the agency and Tim’s intelligence, experience, and communications skills go a long way in helping the agency be responsive to and transparent with Congress," said Pai in making the appointment.

Strachan's resume includes counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee, as well as radio work as a sportscaster for University of Maryland football games (he is an alumnus with a degree in communications).

The legislative affairs office is the principal point of contact between the FCC and Congress, a Congress currently controlled by Republicans in agreement with Pai's deregulatory philosophy.