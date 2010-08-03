FCC Names Senior Advisor to Chairman on Broadband

The FCC has named former Discovery executive Phoebe Yang as senior

advisor to the chairman on broadband, a new position.

It will be familiar territory for Yang, who has been heading up

the team managing the plan as general counsel, including representing the FCC

on an inter-agency working group charged with implementing it across the

federal government.

Yang's resume includes VP of corporate development and VP of

digital media operations at Discovery, VP at AOL Time Warner, a stint in the

Clinton administration and law practice at Hogan & Hartson.