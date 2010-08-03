FCC Names Senior Advisor to Chairman on Broadband
The FCC has named former Discovery executive Phoebe Yang as senior
advisor to the chairman on broadband, a new position.
It will be familiar territory for Yang, who has been heading up
the team managing the plan as general counsel, including representing the FCC
on an inter-agency working group charged with implementing it across the
federal government.
Yang's resume includes VP of corporate development and VP of
digital media operations at Discovery, VP at AOL Time Warner, a stint in the
Clinton administration and law practice at Hogan & Hartson.
