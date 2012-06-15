FCC Names New Wireline Chief

Julie Veach, deputy general counsel at the FCC, will be the new wireline competition bureau chief at the FCC, Julius Genechowski, FCC chairman said Friday.

She succeeds Sharon Gillett, who is exiting to move back to the Boston area, according to the chairman's office.

"Julie will bring her tremendous expertise in telecommunications law, thoughtful insight, and leadership to bear as Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau. I am very pleased that she will be leading the Bureau," said Genachowski.

Before joining the general counsel's office in 2009, Veach was deputy chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau.