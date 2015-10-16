FCC Names New Open Internet Ombudsman

The FCC's Consumer & Governmental Affairs Bureau has named Michael Janson as the new Open Internet ombudsman.

The FCC's new Open Internet rules, which went into effect June 12, established the post to help consumers, businesses and groups navigate the new rules and complaint process—the new rules cover a number of practices—interconnection, usage plans—for which there are not bright-line rules but an ad hoc process driven both by complaints and the FCC's own investigations.

Janson has been dealing with the Open Internet order as a member of the Wireless Bureau. He succeeds Parul Desai, who established the post and now returns to her previous job as attorney adviser in the audio division of the Media Bureau.