FCC Names New Members Of Committee on Diversity for Communications in the Digital Age

The FCC has named the new members of its Advisory Committee on Diversity for Communications in the Digital Age, which will hold a meeting May. 7. They include cable vets Debra Lee (BET) and Matt Blank (Showtime), as well as broadcasters, public interest group representatives, telco execs, and association representatives.



The committee will provide "an important and independent voice," said FCC acting Chairman Michael Copps. Copps has signaled that boosting ownership diversity is one of his priorities.



The committee may be an independent voice, but Copps has also lent his voice to the proceedings. "[A]long with whatever priorities it has," Copps said in announcing the new membership, "I would like it to take up two issues that I believe warrant immediate attention: (1) recommendations regarding the state of past Commission Adarand studies and the nature, scope and methodology of any additional studies or updates that are necessary; and (2) recommendations on a “full file review” process that the FCC can implement on an interim basis and that builds on the work done by the prior Diversity Committee.”



Copps has said he wants to tee up the diversity issue for his successor in the post, Julius Genachowski.



Diversity committee members are:



Henry Rivera, Emma Bowen Foundation for Minority Interests in Media (Chairperson)

Jenny Alonzo, Mio.TV

James M. Assey, Jr., National Cable Television Association

Geoffrey C. Blackwell, Chickasaw Nation Industries, Inc.

Matthew Blank, Showtime Networks

Maria E. Brennan, American Women in Radio and Television

Kathy Brown, Verizon

Toni Cook Bush, Virgin Mobile

Alan B. Davidson, Google, Inc.

Ralph de la Vega, AT&T Mobility and Consumer Markets

Steve Hillard, Council Tree Communications

David Honig, Minority Media and Telecommunications Council

Rodney Hood, National Credit Union Administration

Ronald Johnson, Ronson Network Services

Debra Lee, BET Holdings, Inc.

Jane Mago, National Association of Broadcasters

Robert Mendez, ABC Television Network

Marc H. Morial, National Urban League

Karen K. Narasaki, Asian American Justice Center

Melissa Newman, Qwest

Jake Oliver, Afro-American Newspapers

Susan K. Patrick, Patrick Communications

Lisa Pickrum, The RLJ Companies

Rey Ramsey, One Economy Corporation

Michael V. Roberts, Roberts Broadcasting Companies LLC

Andrew Schwartzman, Media Access Project

Anita Stephens Graham, Opportunity Capital Partners

Diane Sutter, Shooting Star Broadcasting

Charles Warfield, Inner City Broadcasting

James Winston, National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters