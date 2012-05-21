FCC Names New Homeland Security Bureau Chief
David Turetsky, most recently a media lawyer at Dewey &
LeBoeuf, is joining the FCC as chief of the Public Safety and Homeland Security
Bureau effective after Memorial Day (May 28).
Among the issues in the bureau's purview are emergency alerts
and cybersecurity.
He succeeds Admiral Jamie Barnett, who exited at the end of
last month. Acting bureau chief David Furth will return to his previous post as
deputy bureau chief, according to the chairman's office.
Turetsky's resume includes deputy assistant attorney general
at Justice during the Clinton Administration, where he worked on the
Telecommunications Act of 1996, and senior lawyer for fixed wireless company
Teligent.
"We are fortunate that the new leader of our Public Safety
Bureau will be David Turetsky," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski in a
statement. "With his stellar talent and broad experience in and out of
government."
