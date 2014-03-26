FCC Names Litigator

David Gossett, assistant general counsel for litigation at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), has joined the FCC as acting deputy general counsel for litigation.

“We are very fortunate to have David join our team of talented appellate and district-court advocates," said FCC acting general counsel Jonathan Sallet in a statement.

Before joining the CFPB, Gossett was a partner at Mayer Brown LLP. He was also an honors program attorney at the Department of Justice.

The FCC's decisions are frequently taken to court—cable ownership caps, media ownership rules, CableCARDs, pole attachments, program carriage, net neutrality, indecency to name a few—by stakeholders unhappy with the outcomes. The upcoming broadcast incentive auction could also be a target of litigation depending on how it is structured.