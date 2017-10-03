FCC Names Eric Burger CTO

Eric Burger has been named the FCC's new chief technology officer.



Burger will advise FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on engineering and tech issues in concern with the Office of Engineering and Technology. The CTO position is located in the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy analysis.



Burger succeeds Henning Schulzrinne. He is expected to join the commission later this month.



He comes from the Security and Software Engineering Research Center at Georgetown University in Washington, where he was director and a research professor of computer science.



Burger is also a former CTO at various public and private companies in the internet, telecom and software spaces. His resume includes posts at Nuestar, MCI, Texas Instruments, Cable & Wireless.



“The FCC’s work lies at the crossroads of technology and policy. That makes it vital that we have at our disposal the technological expertise to make the right policy calls for the American people,” said Pai in a statement. “I am pleased that Eric has agreed to join our team and lend us his vast expertise. From stopping robocalls to facilitating the transition to next-generation networks, the FCC has important work to do for American consumers, and I’m grateful that we are adding such skill and experience to our team.”