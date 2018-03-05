FCC Names Consumer Bureau Chief

Patrick Webre, acting chief of the FCC's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, has been named chief.

The bureau handles consumer policies and outreach, as well as dealing with state, local and tribal governments. Currently a bunch of states are suing the FCC over its Restoring Internet Freedom order.

“We work for the American consumer and it’s our Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau which is tasked with keeping a steady eye on consumers’ needs and concerns,” said chairman Ajit Pai in making the announcement. “Every day, the Bureau takes on vital tasks like fielding consumer complaints, ensuring accessibility of telecom services, and fighting scam calls. It’s reassuring that this work will continue to benefit from Patrick’s leadership and talents.”

Webre's past commission posts include associate bureau chief and chief programs officer in the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, legal advisor to the chief of the Media Bureau, and an attorney in the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.