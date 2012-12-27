FCC Names Chief Economist

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski Thursday

announced that Steven Wildman, an economist and professor at Michigan State University has been named chief

economist, succeeding Marius Schwartz, who is returning to Georgetown University.

Wildman,

who joins the FCC next month, holds the James H. Quello Chair of

Telecommunications Studies at the university as is acting chair of the

Department of Telecommunication, Information Studies and Media. The late Jim

Quello was a one-time acting chair of the FCC and a long-time commissioner.

Wildman

is no stranger to the FCC or its current focus on revamping its media ownership

rules. In 2010, he was among the academics brought to the FCC for a workshop on

the 2010 quadrennial review of media ownership rules, a review the FCC is still

trying to wrap up, but has delayed to collect more info on an ownership

diversity study.

For

that 2010 workshop, Wildman -- not to be confused with Steven Waldman, whoheaded up the FCC's information needs of communities report

-- came armed with a study of 120 markets that found that most TV stationsweren't doing news and those that were weren't covering local issues.

But

Genachowski focused on other research, praising him for "important

research on broadband adoption and spectrum management."