FCC Names Brian Hart Head of Media Relations Office

Brian Hart has been named director of the FCC's Office of Media Relations.

Mark Wigfield, who had been acting director of the office, will return to his previous post as deputy director.

Hart has been communications director for Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) for the past two years. Before that he was director of government relations for H&R Block, VP at Ketchum Public Relations and deputy chief of staff for Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.).

FCC chairman Ajit Pai, who made the appointment, praised Hart's "leadership, sound judgment and experience" but also said Wigfield exemplified "the skill and dedication" of FCC staffers, saying he had done "superb" work.