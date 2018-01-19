FCC Names Audio Division Chief

The FCC has named Albert Shuldiner chief of the Media Bureau's audio division, succeeding current chief Peter Doyle.

Doyle will become a senior advisor to the division during the transition.

The audio division oversees licensing of commercial and noncommercial radio and provides legal analysis on audio issues.

Shuldiner had been a consultant. His resume also includes posts at DTS, Inc., Ibiquity Digital Corporation, and Vinson & Elkins, LLP.

“Al’s breadth of experience in the radio industry will enable him to hit the ground running as he takes over as Audio Division Chief,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a statement. “His extensive knowledge of the radio business as well as FCC regulatory issues makes him extremely qualified to assume this position.”