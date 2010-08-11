FCC Moving Meeting To Sept. 23

An FCC official confirmed Wednesday that the commission is moving its next public meeting to Sept. 23, citing scheduling issues.

The meeting had been scheduled for Sept. 16.

The official had no comment on just what scheduling issues prompted the move, which confirms a blog posting on B&C.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has delined to comment on speculation that the meeting could feature a declaratory ruling classifying Internet transmission under some Title II common carrier regs, but some FCC sources close to other commissioners have suggested they were looking for Title II on the September or October meeting agendas, which have yet to be released.