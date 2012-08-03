FCC Moves to Update Cable Technical Rules

The FCC voted unanimously on Friday to open a proceeding to

transition its analog cable signal-leakage and performance standards to

digital. The item will also weed out some long-inapplicable rules and make

other corrections.

Like its viewability order, FCC chairman Julius Genachowski

said at the FCC's public meeting, the vote to update those standards is a way

to clear away impediments to broadband capacity. The FCC is doing its part, he

said, and it will be imperative for cable operators to do theirs, he said,

which is to continue its ongoing expansion of speed, capacity and availability

of broadband.

The chairman gave cable credit for having improved its

speeds dramatically over the past several years, pointing out that while three

years ago, only 20% of subs had access to 100 Mbps speeds, that number today

was 80%. He called that real progress, but added that continued increase in

capacity are essential for all those broadband-centric applications like

distance learning and health care, as well as even more channels and services.

In the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the commission will,

for the first time, apply digital interference standards that protect aerial

communications and navigation from cable signal leakage, and will apply minimum

performance standards for its signals to consumers.

Commissioner Robert McDowell suggested it was about time to

review those and other rules. He said the rules had been on the books for

decades, while technology and the marketplace passed them by. He pointed out

that the interference rules dated from 1984 and performance standards from

1992. He also pointed out that such reviews are not only a good idea, they are

the law.

McDowell said the video marketplace in general continued to

be in a state of evolution, and that given that content was being delivered on

all platforms, the technical rule changes would be setting standards not only

for current service but metrics for those in varying states of deployment and

those yet to be developed. As cable migrates to an all-IP world, he said the

commission needs to make sure regs don't place undue burdens on industry, cause

regulatory uncertainty, stifle innovation or exceed the FCC's legal authority.

Although the decision was unanimous, Commissioner Ajit Pai

had a couple of words of caution. The FCC is seeking comment on whether it

should factor consumer qualitative data into that measure. Pai said he did not

oppose that, but cautioned that it could be difficult to judge based on "the

eyes of millions of beholders." He also said some of the proposals could mean more

testing obligations for cable operators, and that he would review those to ensure

that the benefit outweighed the cost.

Pai also put in a plug for FCC movement on another digital

cable effort, allowing operators to encrypt their basic digital tier, something

the commission has proposed.

Commissioner Mignon Clyburn called the proposals

"necessary and common-sense updates."

The FCC also voted unanimously to remove barriers to more

efficient wireless backhaul, which will help boost wireless broadband speeds,

which trail those of fixed broadband.