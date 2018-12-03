FCC Moves Sunshine Period Due to Wednesday Closure for President Bush Day of Mourning

The FCC will be closed Wednesday (Dec. 5) along with other federal agencies paying tribute to late President George H.W. Bush.

All filings that were to have been due that day are now due Dec. 6. Wednesday will also not be counted in filing periods (for example, a 30-day comment deadline will be extended a day) since it is a commission holiday.

The FCC has also decided it is in the public interest to move the sunshine period for its Dec. 12 meeting—the quiet period when parties can't lobby the FCC on agenda issues for that meeting—from 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 5 to 11:59 p.m. on Dec.6.

The agenda for that Dec. 12 meeting includes the launch of the 2018 quadrennial broadcast ownership review, a report on the state of the communications marketplace—a consolidation of a number of reports mandated by Congress, the consolidation itself mandated by the RAY BAUM'S Act.