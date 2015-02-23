FCC Moves Up Start Time of Title II Meeting

The Federal Communications Commission has moved the start time for its highly anticipated Feb. 26 public meeting to 9:30 a.m.— the start time for meetings is usually 10:30 a.m.

The commission has two hotly debated issues up for a vote. Most prominently is the vote on agency chairman Tom Wheeler's proposal to classify ISPs under Title II regs as a way to restore net— rules thrown out by the court.

But also on the bill is a vote on pre-empting state laws affecting municipal broadband. The cities of Chattanooga, Tenn. and Wilson, N.C. petitioned the commission to pre-empt.

