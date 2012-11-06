FCC Moves Spectrum Policy Comment Deadlines

In what amounts to a holiday gift to

communications lawyers, as well as extra time for everyone to ponder the issue,

the FCC has moved the comment deadlines for its proposed spectrum-holding

policies from the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) and Christmas Eve.

The

new deadlines are Nov. 28 for comments and Jan. 7 on reply comments.

"Given

the proximity of the filing deadlines to two federal holidays, as well as our

desire to encourage thoughtful consideration of the important issues raised in

this proceeding, we believe that a grant of additional time within which to

file comments and reply comments will help to facilitate careful and deliberate

consideration of these matters," said Wireless Bureau Chief Ruth Milkman

in announcing the moved dates.

The

rulemaking proposal could determine the degree of participation in the upcoming

spectrum incentive auctions by major players like AT&T and Verizon because

it could change how the FCC determines local market spectrum concentration.

While

the FCC, by statute, cannot exclude companies from bidding in the forward

auction for wireless spectrum, it can affect participation through what level

of spectrum concentration triggers further commission scrutiny.