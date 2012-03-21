FCC Moves to Repurpose Yet More Spectrum for Wireless

The FCC Wednesday opened a proceeding on how to

open up satellite spectrum in the 2 GHz band for mobile terrestrial use, one of

the proposals in the National Broadband Plan and yet another element of the

FCC's multipart strategy to free up spectrum from broadcasters and others for

mobile broadband.

That

is the rulemaking proposal it signaled it would tee up when earlier this month

it denied Dish's request for a waiver to use its satellite spectrum for mobile

broadband, saying it would consider the issue more generally in the rulemaking.

The

FCC has been trying to adopt a more flexible use policy for spectrum that could

be repurposed to help meet the growing demands of all those smart phones and

tablets and apps. It was the motivation behind granting a waiver to

LightSquared to use its satellite spectrum for terrestrial service, though that

waiver ran into what the FCC has called unresolveable interference issues with GPS, at least in the short

term.

Tuesday's

move would free up an additional 40 MHz of spectrum, with another 15 MHz in

government spectrum added to that by the National Telecommunications &

Information Administration.

Wireless

Bureau Chief Rick Kaplan said the proposal demonstrated the commitment of the

commission to free up more spectrum, or as he put it, "leave no megahertz

behind."

Commissioner

Robert McDowell said that appetite for spectrum appeared to be insatiable and

that the FCC was taking "a small but important step to satisfy that

hunger."

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski pointed out that that 40 MHz, and potentially 15

more from NTIA, was more than half of the spectrum cleared in

the DTV transition repacking of broadcasters (70 MHz). Proposed incentive

auctions will reclaim another 80 MHZ or so from broadcasters as well, if they

agree to give it up.

He

said the FCC had been pushing "relentlessly" to free up spectrum for

the past three years, including through promoting flexible use, allowing

unlicensed use in the "white spaces" between TV channels and pushing

for incentive auctions

The

item was voted unanimous at a wireless broadband-centric public meeting

Wednesday at which the commission also teed up a proposal for increasing

interoperability -- being able to use a variety of different devices -- in the

lower 700 MHz band, spectrum reclaimed from broadcasters as part of the DTV

transition. While the FCC put interoperability conditions on the upper C block

of that spectrum, it did not do so on the lower block, and now is seeking input

on the impact of doing that, including potential interference issues.

McDowell,

who opposed the conditions on the C block, voted for the NPRM, but noted that

there were no draft rules in it and that the NPRM also talked about an

industry, rather than government-mandated regime, and a "generous"

time frame for comment. In introducing the item, the Wireless Bureau made it

clear that voluntary industry efforts were preferable.

"We

are encouraged by the Commission's action today to facilitate mobile internet

use in the 2 GHz band," said AT&T in a statement. "The events of the last

two years have made clear that the challenges associated with finding

additional spectrum for commercial use are significant. Yet there is no

goal more important to the millions of customers who depend on the mobile

internet."

"CTIA

commends the FCC for taking steps to bring the 2 GHz Mobile Satellite Spectrum

to market for mobile wireless broadband services," said the association in a statement.

"While we have not yet had an opportunity to review the details of the FCC's

proposal, CTIA has long called for the FCC to open a rulemaking as the next

step in determining how the 2 GHz spectrum should be most effectively

deployed. CTIA and our members look forward to working with the Commission

to find ways to harness this underutilized spectrum to benefit the nation's

wireless consumers."

Public

Knowledge was pleased that the FCC was teeing up interoperability, and that the

FCC might be clearing the way for DISH to compete with

incumbent wireless carriers. "The Commission is encouraging broadband

competition by opening up terrestrial satellite spectrum for another potential

competitor to help consumers," said the group.