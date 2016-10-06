FCC Moves Repack Webinar to Oct. 17

The FCC has moved its webinar on the post-incentive auction transition from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17.

The Incentive Auction Task Force is teaming with the Media Bureau, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau and Office of Engineering and Technology to host the webinar to provide an overview of the proposed repack plan unveiled this week.

The webinar will be from 1 to 4 p.m. ET.

Related: FCC Inspector General Finds Wheeler Authorized Lifeline Leak

The initial Oct. 13 date did not work. The Institute of Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the National Association of Broadcasters notified the FCC that the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society's annual symposium is Oct. 12-14, with many attendees the same folks the FCC was targeting with the webinar.

The FCC said that in the interests of maximum participation, it would move the date.

Related: ISPs Weigh In on FCC Broadband Privacy Proposal

No registration is required. The webinar will be streamed at www.fcc.gov/live. Slides will be available at www.fcc.gov/incentiveauctions/resources (broadcasters are encouraged to download the slides or print them out in advance.

Anyone with questions during the webinar can submit them to IAtransition@fcc.gov, but are advised not to give away any bidding info or strategies given prohibitions on communications.