FCC Moves November Meeting Date

The FCC has moved its public meeting date from

Thursday, Nov. 4, to Tuesday, Nov. 30.

An FCC source familiar with the decision said it

was a "scheduling issue." That would be as opposed to a policy issue

like, say, Title II reclassification. The move of the date would move the

"white copy" date for informing commissioners about upcoming items

until after the Nov. 2 election.

Speaking on background, an FCC official would not

rule out that either Title II or the FCC's proposed codification of network

neutrality principles could be on the agenda for that meeting, but said that

was a separate issue from the scheduling move. Instead, said the source, the

move was to give the bureaus more time to work on unrelated items being teed up

for that meeting.

With an Oct. 14 meeting date, the bureaus would

have essentially had to circulate the items for the Nov. 4 meeting the same day

they were responsible for presenting at the October meeting, as they had to do

at this week's Sept. 23 meeting for October. They wanted more time, said the

source.

The commission moved its September meeting back a

week due to scheduling conflicts, which created the confluence of meeting and

circulation date.

These days, those looking for the chairman to

schedule a vote on reclassifying broadband access service are watching any move

carefully.