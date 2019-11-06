FCC Moves November Meeting

The FCC has moved its November public meeting from Tuesday, Nov. 19, to Friday, Nov. 22.

The move is to allow Commissioner Michael O'Rielly's attendance at the WRC-19 conference in Egypt, according to an FCC spokesperson.

The meeting is currently slated for votes on seven items, including a long-awaited item prohibiting Universal Service Fund broadband subsidies to be spent on suspect network technology, like that of Chinese telecoms Huawei and ZTE.

Even if O'Rielly had missed the meeting, that item would likely pass unanimously anyway.

The World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19) is being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Oct. 28-Nov. 22.