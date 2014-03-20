FCC Moves Meeting Date

The FCC has moved its April public meeting from Thursday, April 24 to Wednesday, April 23.

According to an FCC source, the reason is that April 24 is Take Your Child to Work Day.

The FCC Chairman does not have any young children, but according to a source, staffers who do asked if the date of the meeting could be moved so they could focus more on their kids, which would be hard to do with the demands of the monthly meeting.

No word yet on what will be on the April 23 agenda.