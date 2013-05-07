FCC Moves June Meeting

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski has moved the June meeting

from the June 6 to June 27, the FCC announced Tuesday.

That does not come as a big surprise given the comings and

goings, mostly the latter, of the commissioners over the next few weeks, or at

least the projected departures. Genachowski has said he was leaving mid-month,

which would be next week, and commissioner Robert McDowell likely soon after.

Moving the meeting would give acting chairwoman Mignon

Clyburn -- which she will be once Genachowski exits -- more time to prep for

her first public meeting if, as expected, new chairman Tom Wheeler is not

installed by then.

Currently, there are three items teed up for

that June

meeting: aircraft mobile broadband service; easing access to spectrum for

commercial satellite launch operators; and requiring an automatic bounce-back

message for 911 text messages to areas where that service is not supported.