FCC Moves January Meeting

The FCC has moved the January meeting from Jan. 26 to Jan. 31. In either event, it will come after FCC chairman Tom Wheeler has left the building and the new Trump Administration has taken over. It is not clear yet which of the Republican commissioners will preside as acting chair, though it is likely senior Republican Ajit Pai.

The FCC will now circulate a tentative agenda for the meeting on Jan. 10 (three weeks beforehand, per custom), according to an FCC spokesperson.

The move of the meeting was to provide more time for planning following the change in administration and more time with the agenda, according to a source, given that one of those Republican commissioners will almost certainly be presiding and in control of that agenda for the meeting.

Pai's office had no comment, but an FCC source familiar with the rescheduling said all the offices were involved in the decision to move the meeting back. "Everybody was fine with it," said another FCC source.

That "everybody" is currently Wheeler, Democratic commissioner Mignon Clyburn, and Republicans Michael O'Rielly and Pai.