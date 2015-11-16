FCC Moves Incentive Auction Workshop to Dec. 8

The FCC has rescheduled its pre-incentive auction application workshop from Nov. 17 to Dec. 8. That follows the FCC's decision to move the reverse auction application window from noon on Dec. 1 through 6 p.m. on Dec. 18 noon to Dec. 8 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 12.

The FCC still plans to start the incentive auction on March 29, which will be the deadline for TV stations to commit to initial bids.

But to have the option of offering up spectrum in the auction, TV stations have to have applied by Jan. 12, including saying what options—giving up spectrum or moving to a new channel—they will accept.

On Dec. 8, the FCC's Incentive Auction Task Force in concert with the Media and Wireless bureaus, will review how to complete and submit Form 177, including ownership requirements, channel sharing agreements, and the red light rule.