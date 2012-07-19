FCC: Mobile Unlicensed Devices in TV Band Still Couple Years Away

In presentation at the FCC's public meeting

Thursday, FCC officials suggested sharing of the vacant channels between TV

stations was close to going online, but mobile unlicensed devices, the ones

broadcasters are more concerned about due to possible interference, are still a

couple of years away do to the technological challenges.

Julie

Knapp, chief of the FCC's Office of Engineering and Technology, said that the

commission is currently beta testing the database for registering wireless

microphones -- one of the current licensed TV band users also concerned about

unlicensed interference -- saying that was the last step before the deployment

of fixed a services like broadband to schools, machine-to-machine wireless

communications and some municipal applications.

McDowell

said it would probably be at least a couple of years. That is because the folks

coming up with the chips for those smart mobile devices will need information

that won't be available until the FCC figures out where broadcasters will be

after repacking.

Sharing

and clearing spectrum got a lot of attention at the meeting. The presentation

went beyond what the FCC has already done in the TV band to suggest expanding

that concept to other spectrum bands, particularly to the swaths of spectrum

being used by government agencies, which are also being asked to find real

estate to free up for commercial wireless broadband use.

Knapp

said the President's Council of Advisors on Science & Technology Report due

out this week is expected to recommend spectrum sharing in the government

bands.

Commissioner

Robert McDowell said he hoped the government would relinquish more spectrum,

and said incentives hold some promise. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel agreed.

Commercial Broadcasters are being offered a share of the revenues from the

spectrum they agree to give up for auction. Saying it might be time for more

carrots rather than sticks, Rosenworcel suggested that incentive of a cut of

the auctions revenues could be extended to the government agencies being asked

to share or relinquish spectrum. They are already getting moving expenses and

money for planning thanks to the incentive auction legislation Rosenworcel was

instrumental in developing while a communications adviser at the Senate

Commerce Committee.

Rosenworcel

said that given the spectrum crunch, the fcc was going to have to innovate,

with more public and private investment in dynamic technology, new network

structures like small cells (femtocells) that she said hold large promise, and

putting incentive and other spectrum auctions on a timetable to speed that

process. In a speech this week, commissioner Ajit Pai said the deadline for

incentive auctions should be June 30, 2014.

Pai

said the government should focus on clearing, rather than sharing, whenever

possible, but also advocates an "all of the above strategy" to

freeing up spectrum.

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski said he agreed with the "all of the above

strategy," adding that he thought he had been the first one to talk about

that very concept "some time ago." (That was one of two points in the

meeting Thursday when the chairman weighed in following a pronouncement by one

of the two new commissioners. In the other, during a presentation on the recent

Derecho storm-related communications failures, Rosenworcel pointed out that she

had called last week for an investigation of those outages. Genachowski

followed that observation during his comments on the report with the repeated

observation that the FCC began investigating those failures almost immediately

after the June 29 storm.)

As

he did in a House Small Business Committee hearing Wednesday, the chairman said

that sharing was crucial to meeting the swelling broadband demand. "Old

ways of unleashing spectrum for broadband are not enough," he said.