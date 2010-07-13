FCC Meets with Industry on Proposed Broadband Reclassification

Meetings

between the FCC and industry continue on a possible legislative response to the

court decision in Comcast/BitTorrent that called the FCC's broadband regulatory

authority into question, at least as the FCC had defended it.

The

latest to be chronicled in the FCC's docket on possible Title II

reclassification of broadband was between FCC Chief of Staff Edward Lazarus and

representatives of Google, Skype and the Open Internet Coalition.

That

is according to an ex parte filing at the commission.

Among

the topics of conversation were legislative language on a nondiscrimination

principle, prohibitions on blocking content and devices, and whether those

should be applicable to wireless as well as wired broadband.

The

FCC has been meeting with various stakeholders to see if they can come to

agreement on proposed legislative language that would clarify the FCC's

authority to regulate unreasonable network management and broadband access.

Separately,

the FCC has proposed its own regulatory solution, Chairman Julius Genachowski's

so-called "third way" that would apply a handful of common carrier

regs to broadband transmissions.