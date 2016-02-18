FCC Media Bureau Names Staffers

Mary Beth Murphy has been named deputy chief of the FCC's Media Bureau and Hillary DeNigro associate bureau chief, Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake said Thursday (Feb. 18).

“I am delighted that these two talented and experienced individuals have joined the front office team,” said Lake. “The Bureau has relied for many years on Mary Beth as Policy Division Chief and Hillary as Chief of the Industry Analysis Division. The expertise they bring to their new roles will be invaluable as we focus on the complex issues currently before us and those yet to come.”

Those complex issues include the just-launched set-top box proposal, the FCC's incentive auction and a just-launched inquiry into diverse and independent programmer access to distribution platforms.