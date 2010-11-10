FCC Media Bureau Names New Deputy Chief
Sarah Whitesell has been named deputy chief of the FCC's Media Bureau. She had been associate bureau chief.
FCC Chairman
Julius Genachowski said she would play a "leadership role in shaping
policies" on ownership, kids issues and transactions, among other issues
within the bureau's purview.
Whitesell
has been with the bureau since 2005 and, before that, was associate
chief of the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis, associate
chief of the Cable Bureau and advisor to a pair
of commissioners.
Whitesell joins three other deputy chiefs, Robert Ratcliffe, Kris Montieth, and Michelle Carey.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.