FCC Media Bureau Names New Deputy Chief

Sarah Whitesell has been named deputy chief of the FCC's Media Bureau. She had been associate bureau chief.

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski said she would play a "leadership role in shaping

policies" on ownership, kids issues and transactions, among other issues

within the bureau's purview.

Whitesell

has been with the bureau since 2005 and, before that, was associate

chief of the Office of Strategic Planning and Policy Analysis, associate

chief of the Cable Bureau and advisor to a pair

of commissioners.

Whitesell joins three other deputy chiefs, Robert Ratcliffe, Kris Montieth, and Michelle Carey.