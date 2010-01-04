FCC Media Bureau Chief: Sinclair Extension Gives Viewers Chance To Seek Alternative

Media

Bureau Chief Bill

Lake says that the

eight-day extension of Mediacom's carriage of Sinclair TV stations gives

viewers the chance to look for alternatives to for their broadcast signals if a

deal can't be done by then.

That is according to his statement in response to the

company's New Years Eve announcement of a carriage extension until Jan. 8 as

they continue to try to negotiate a retransmission consent deal.

Lake said that, in addition to giving the parties a chance

to strike a deal, which he said was the FCC's "sincere hope," it

would have the "benefit" of giving consumers "an additional

period during which they can take steps, if desired, to obtain access to

Sinclair's stations through other means in the event that Sinclair and Mediacom

are unable to conclude a new agreement by Jan. 8."

Those would include over-the-air reception, which is

unaffected, or switching to satellite.

Lake called the FCC's role

in retrans disputes "circumscribed"--FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

said the FCC did not plan to step in if Sinclair pulls its signals Jan. 8, so

long as the bargaining is in "good faith." But Lake

also said the FCC had played a role in prompting the deal. "We were

pleased to help to facilitate the parties' concurrence in this extension,"

he said.

That included daily contact with the negotiating entities,

an FCC spokeswoman told B&C. The

office of Senator John Kerry (D-Mass.) also said it was in close contact with

the parties throughout the process as the senator pushed for a deal or an

extension, even calling on the FCC to step in if necessary to preserve access

to college bowl games.

A Mediacom source said the parties essentially took the

weekend off but were expected to be back at it today (Jan. 4).