FCC to Measure Mobile Broadband Speed and Performance

The FCC has expanded its MeasuringBroadband America program to include mobile broadband.

"We know from experience: transparency on broadband speeds

drives improvement in broadband speeds. Our ongoing Measuring Broadband

America program has helped improve performance in wired broadband,"

FCC chairman Julius Genachowski said in announcing the new tests. "Our new

mobile broadband measurement initiative extends the program to smart phones and

other wireless devices."

According to the FCC, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and

Verizon, as well as their principal trade association, CTIA, have agreed to cooperate

and the FCC has scheduled a meeting for Sept. 21 to discuss the program.

It will also enlist the input of public interest groups,

researchers and others.

Rather than advertised speeds, which FCC broadband data

collection has been based on, the Measuring Broadband America study -- the FCC

recently released its second report -- which was pitched in the National

Broadband Plan, measures speed and performance "delivered to the

home." Given that advertised and actual speed can vary, that allows for

"scientific" comparisons of different service providers. Major ISPs,

including top cable operators, participate in the wired measurement program.

The announcement follows the FCC's release of its latest

advanced services deployment report card which included a Notice of Inquiry

asking, among other things, whether the FCC should start counting mobile

broadband toward that benchmark, something that a real-world speed/performance

test could facilitate.