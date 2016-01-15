FCC Makes It Easier to Wire Cuba

The FCC said Friday that it had removed Cuba from its "exclusion list"--Cuba was actually the only country on that list--which could boost broadband deployment in the island nation.

The Obama Administration had already removed the country from its own version of an exclusion list, reestablishing diplomatic relations.

The FCC action means that U.S. telecoms can provide Internet and phone service to Cuba without seeking a separate approval from the FCC.

Those telecoms will be able to get authority more easily, says the FCC, or those already with authority to deploy won't need an additional sign-on from the commission.

"Removing Cuba from the Exclusion List benefits the public interest as it will likely alleviate administrative and cost burdens on both the applicant and the Commission, and will promote competition on the U.S.-Cuba route," said the FCC's International Bureau in announcing the Move.

A source speaking on background said that the FCC included Cuba on that exclusive list back in 1993 pursuant to guidance from the State Department on specific requirements for providing facilities-based communications service to Cuba.