FCC Mails EEO Audit Letters to Cable Ops
Cable operators including systems owned by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox, and Suddenlink, should be checking their mailboxes.
The commission said it mailed out the letters Nov. 14 to a randomly selected group of operators.
The FCC annually audits the EEO programs of approximately 5% of MVPDs and broadcasters. The first two mailings went to broadcasters. Now it is cable's turn.
