FCC In Loop On Time Warner, Disney Discussions

An FCC source says the commission is "being kept

informed" about carriage negotiations between Disney and Time Warner as

the clock ticks down to a Sept. 2 deadline.

It is certainly not unprecedented for the commission to

be monitoring retrans battles, but it would indicate there is clear

concern about the potential impact on consumers/viewers if the two sides

do not reach an accord. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

has said that he has concerns about "program interruptions" and

insuring a process that is fair to consumers as well as businesses. "I

agree that the market is the preferred method to determine

broadcast-cable arrangements," he told a National Association

of Broadcasters audience last April. "At the same time, these

commercial negotiations between broadcasters and multichannel video

providers affect third parties who aren't at the table."

For example, the FCC closely monitored the

end-of-the-year impasse between Sinclair and Mediacom, asking for daily

updates to the chairman's office and media bureau, according to a

Mediacom executive at the time.

That impasse, coming on the eve of college bowl games, also drew a lot of interest from Capitol Hill.

Time Warner was one of the lead companies on a petition

to the FCC to step in and "fix" the retransmission consent process,

including preventing TV stations from taking down their signals

during retrans impasses after their carriage contracts

expire but before deals have been struck.

Time Warner's contract to carry Disney cable nets and

owned TV stations expires Sept. 2, which Disney points out on a Website

about the talks

is just before the

beginning of the new TV season and the final season of Oprah, whose

syndicated talk show has wide carriage on ABC stations. In addition to

powerhouse ESPN, ABC stations in New York and L.A., the two biggest TV

markets, could be removed from Time Warner systems

if a deal is not done.

On its competing Web site about the negotiations, Time

Warner says it "expects to reach a new agreement," but also suggests

that it is standing on principle, advising surfers that cable

and broadcast programmers are demanding ever-higher fees

and suggesting Time Warner's option is to either "roll over or get

tough."

Disney counters that: "Time Warner Cable decides what to

charge its customers for monthly cable service and these rates are not

part of our contract negotiations. Programming costs do not drive the

rates charged by Time Warner Cable." Time Warner

and Disney have been fighting that battle over the impact of

programming costs at the FCC as well as part of the comment cycle on the

Time Warner et. al. petition for retrans fixes.