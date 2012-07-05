FCC Looking Into Storm-Related Communications Shortfalls

The FCC is looking into communications issues related to last week's Mid-Atlantic storms, an FCC official confirmed Thursday.

The National Association of Broadcasters has argued that its members helped fill an emergency communications void left by problems with cell phone service, while the wireless industry has said broadcasters are just trying to capitalize on the disaster to make a policy point -- getting more carriers to activate radio chips in cell phones.

The FCC routinely investigates problems with emergency communications, so the inquiry is just that, said the official. Its initial focus will be on 911 service.