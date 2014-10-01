FCC Lines Up Last Net Forum Panel

The FCC has rounded up the panelists for its sixth and final network neutrality roundtable Oct. 7.

The forum will focus on "Internet Openness and the Law," so the panel is packed with lawyers and law professors as well as a prominent open Internet activist.

Lined up are Mark Cooper, director of research for the Consumer Federation of America; Gus Hurwitz, assistant professor of law at Nebraska College of Law; Pantelis Michalopoulos, partner at Steptoe & Johnson; Thomas Navin, partner, Wiley Rein; Nuala O'Connor, president, Center for Democracy and Technology; and Tim Wu, professor of law at Columbia Law School.

