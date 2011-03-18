FCC Likely to Lower Pole-Attachment Rates at April Meeting

The FCC will tackle reforms of pole-attachment rules and

will seek input on improving rights-of-way policies at an April meeting focused

on boosting broadband deployment by wired and wireless carriers.



That is according to a tentative agenda for the April 7

public meeting.



The FCC said last May in launching the pole access reform

process that the goal was to set pole-attachment rental rates "as low and

close to uniform as possible" while speeding the process of attaching to

those poles. Both are seen as a way to stimulate broadband deployment and

competition. The FCC made pole attachment reform a part of the national

broadband plan and one of its first action items.



Also on the list for FCC action are rules on data roaming

and otherwise boosting wireless broadband coverage.



There is also an inquiry into existing reliability standards

for networks, broadband and otherwise, to avoid disruptions during disasters.



The FCC already has an open proceeding on revising rules on

access to utility poles. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said

last week that the FCC would consider final rules at its April meeting as

well as open the inquiry into federal, state, and local rights-of-way

regulations.



The goal is to remove impediments to broadband deployment,

and while the FCC is increasingly focused on wireless broadband, with cable

operators still having done much of that deployment, they stand to benefit from

speeding of the right-of-way and pole attachment processes.



Genachowski has said that the faster it can resolve

rights-of-way issues including pole attachments, ducts, tower citing (wireless)

and one-dig initiatives, the faster and deeper it can achieve broadband

deployment. "We must insure that the process for deploying infrastructure

is as efficient and streamlined as possible," he said.



While utilities have wanted the FCC to raise the

cable attachment rate to the higher telecom rate, arguing that VoIP

is the functional equivalent, cable operators have long argued that the FCCshould lower others to its rate to help boost broadband deployment.





"We commend Chairman Genachowski for moving forward on the

important issue of wireless data roaming," said James Assey, National

Cable & Telecommunications Association EVP. "As new entrants look to

expand consumer choice for wireless Internet access service using licensed

spectrum, enforceable roaming rights enable competitors to offer a nationwide

service and compete with incumbent providers."



"We also support the Chairman's efforts to establish

appropriate and more uniform pole attachment rates that will provide

much-needed regulatory certainty and will encourage providers to extend

broadband networks to un-served communities."



Assey is the interim chief of NCTA as Presidnt Kyle

McSlarrow preps for his move to Comcast/NBCU. His successor, Michael Powell,

take over April 25.



