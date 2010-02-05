FCC Levies Fines on Four Stations For Failing to Keep Proper Records

This week, the FCC fined four TV stations more than $32,000

for failing to keep the proper records.

Broadcasters have a number of public filing obligations,

including on the amount of children's programming they air.

Nexstar's WQRF-TV Rockford, Ill., faces the biggest

hit--$10,000--for failure to publicize the existence and location of its kids

programming reports. Those are the ones that identify the educational/informational

programming. Broadcasters have to air

three hours per week for all their add-supported channels, primary and

multicast.

The FCC had issued a proposed fine in 2007, which was

challenged by Nexstar because it was larger than other fines for similar

violations. But the FCC countered that

those were for omissions of shorter duration, while WQRF had failed to file the

reports over the entire length of its license.

Also fined for failing to publicize its kids programming

reports was Delmarva's WMDT Salisbury, Md. ($8,000). The company had also

challenged the proposed fine, citing differential between its fines and smaller

ones or cases in which no fine was levied. The FCC countered that the others

were for shorter periods and WMDT's had been for "almost" its entire

license term.

Delmarva argued that the kids TV rule was vague, but that

did not fly, either.

Louisiana Christian's MNCT ($8,000) and Virgin Islands

Public TV's WTJX ($7,000) were also fined

for failing to properly maintain their public inspection file.