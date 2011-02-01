FCC Lets Everybody Manage A 'White Spaces' Database

The FCC has picked Google to manage a database of channels

that fixed and portable unlicensed devices can use in the spectrum bands

currently used by TV broadcasters. But it has also picked Comsearch, Frequency

Finder Inc., KB Enterprises LLC and LS Telcom, Key Bridge Global

LLC, Neustar Inc., Spectrum Bridge Inc., Telcordia Technologies,

and WSdb LLC.

In fact, the FCC has decided that all nine companies who

submitted proposals to manage a database will be given the chance to do

so, subject to a 45-day test period before they can go live. The FCC decided to

let "marketplace" forces shape the development of the database

service, which will ultimately be overseen by the FCC's Office of Engineering

and Technology.

"We conclude that all of the database administrator

applicants before us are capable of meeting the commission's regulatory

requirements for serving as database administrators," the FCC said, and

so: "Specifically, we are conditionally designating each of the applicants

as TV bands database administrators," the FCC said in a public notice. It

is conditioned on their filings of more information on how they will comply

with FCC rules regarding the database, and on their compliance.

The FCC conceded that there could be some issues with so

many cooks. "While the operation of multiple database administrators may

present some coordination challenges, we find it is in the public interest to

have multiple parties developing business models for this new mechanism,"

it said, both now and as a test-bed for future sharing. "The value of this

exercise extends beyond databases for the TV bands, as the Commission is also

considering employing similar database approaches in other spectrum

bands," the commission said.

The FCC is trying to promote wireless broadband and more

efficient use of the spectrum, both driving forces behind its decision to open up

the so-called "white spaces" in the TV band to unlicensed devices

like laptops and smart radios.

The FCC says it will hold a series of workshops at which

attendance by the administrators is mandatory, as will be "real world

testing" of the devices, whose efficacy will be key to preventing

interference with TV signals.

Some commenters had complained that Google would have

an incentive to use the data it collected anti-competitively. The FCC said that

could be said of the others too, and has prohibited all of the managers from

"using the information collected to engage in anti-competitive practices,

either by using the information themselves or providing it to third

parties" to ensure that all devices have nondiscriminatory access to the

databases.

The FCC insisted it would maintain "strong

oversight" of the managers to insure they complied with all its rules and

conditions.