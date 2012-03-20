FCC Launches Review of Program Access Rules

The FCC Commissioners has launched the proposed

rulemaking on what changes, if any, to make to its program access rules.

Those

rules generally require cable operators to sell their satellite-delivered

networks to satellite-TV firms, telco providers and other competing pay TV

services. The prohibition on exclusive contracts sunsets in October unless the

FCC acts to renew it. At a Free State Foundation event in Washington Tuesday, Comcast/NBCU

Washington President Kyle McSlarrow said program access rules no longer made

sense.

The

item had been scheduled for a vote at the March 21 meeting, but was deleted

Tuesday with the note that it had been voted on circulation. When the chairman

circulated the item, that meant it had his vote, so Commissioners McDowell and

Clyburn have now voted. Although it is a proposed rulemaking, it simply begins

the process of comment and reaction to various FCC proposals in the item.

The vote was unanimous.

As

Multichannel News has reported,

according to sources that includes options for dropping the outright ban but

retaining access mandates for satellite-delivered regional sports nets and

other unique programming for which the FCC decides there is no substitute.

Even

if the prohibition on exclusive contracts were to be scrapped, terrestrially

delivered RSNs would still likely have to be made available anyway. In voting

to end the so-called "terrestrial exemption" -- which allowed cable firms to

deny competitors access to networks not delivered via satellite -- from access

rules, the agency concluded that cable operators who do not share

terrestrially-delivered RSNs with their competitors would be presumed to be in

violation of FCC rules against unfair acts or practices, a separate portion of

the rules that does not sunset.

The

other option would be essentially a market-by-market waiver approach, in which

cable operators could seek to lift the prohibition by making a case for

competition in individual markets. That is similar to the FCC's approach to the

ban on newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership, where it allows for case-by-case

consideration in some markets, though few such waivers have been granted.

The

NPRM also seeks comment on whether the rules "adequately" address

"potentially discriminatory" volume discounts and uniform price

increases.

The

item also proposes extending the deadline for replying to complaints from 20

days to 45 days.

The

key provision in the Program Access notice offers these alternatives to

preserving access to programming in the event the commission decides not to

simply renew the requirement that cable operators make their co-owned program

networks available to competitors on reasonable terms and conditions. "To the

extent that the data do not support retaining the exclusive contract

prohibition as it exists today, the NPRM seeks comment on whether the

commission can preserve and protect competition in the video distribution

market by either:

1)

"Sunsetting the exclusive contract prohibition in its entirety and instead

relying solely on existing protections by the program access rules that will

not sunset. The case-by-case consideration of exclusive contracts pursuant to

628B. 2. The prohibition on discrimination in 628c2b. 3. The prohibition on

undue or improper influence in 628c2a.

2)

"Relaxing the exclusive contract prohibition by: 1. Establishing a process

whereby a cable operator or satellite-delivered cable affi liated programmer

can seek to remove the prohibition on a market-by-market basis based on the extent

of competition in the market; 2. Retaining the prohibition only for

satellite-delivered cable-affiliated RSNs or any other satellite delivered

cable-affiliated programming that the record establishes as being important to

competition and nonreplicable and having no good substitutes and/or; 3. Other

ways commenters have proposed."