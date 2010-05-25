FCC Launches Media-Ownership Rules Review

Related: No Hard, or Fast, Rules on Media Ownership

The FCC officially launched its congressionally-mandated

review of its media ownership rules. That came in a May 25

notice of inquiry teeing up questions, the answers to which will help the

commission set new policy or adjust old ones.

Specifically, the FCC is looking at five rules: the local TV

ownership rule, the local radio ownership rule, the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership

rule, the radio/TV cross-ownership rule, and the dual-network rule.

The notice makes it clear the FCC will take into account the

role of the Internet. "The Internet clearly has not wholly supplanted

traditional media, such as broadcast stations, newspapers, and cable systems,

but it has increased the quantity of news and programming available to

consumers."

If also asks what impact the National Broadband Plan should

have, including how "access to audio and video content available over

broadband" factors into its analysis of competition.

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell, for one, says the Internet

has to be factored into the competition equation. "The Commission has

known since at least the time of its 2002 ownership review that the Internet

would have a profound effect on the media landscape, yet for various reasons

the agency has been unable to fully adapt its regulations to the new

realities," he said in a statement. "This time, I hope, we will get

it right. Burdensome rules that have

remained essentially intact for more than a decade should not be allowed to

continue impeding, or potentially impeding, the ability of broadcasters and

newspapers to survive and thrive in the digital era."

Congress charged the commission with reviewing its rules

periodically to determine if any were "necessary in the public interest"

-- five words that have been interpreted by some to mean the FCC charter was

only to get rid of rules that were no longer necessary, and by others to mean

it is supposed to tighten or add regulations if it determines they are in the

public interest (the language also talks about modifying rules).

The commission said it will take a "close look" at

the impact of consolidation on the marketplace, but also promised it was going

in with "no preconceived notions" about what the close look

would reveal.

A separate, parallel inquiry into the state of journalism

and public access to local news and information will proceed and is expected to

help inform this review.

The NOI at least suggests that the competitive market for

broadcast video content includes cable, online, satellite, podcasts and

streaming audio content, though it also wants comment on how to define the

competitive market.

"Consumers of broadcast video content also have choices

for video programming among hundreds of cable channels carried by multichannel

video programming distributors (MVPDs), and on many Internet sites such as

hulu.com, fancast.com, abc.com, fox.com, and available for download at

Netflix.com and at iTunes," said the FCC document. "Some of the

Internet sites provide free content viewable with online commercial interruptions;

some provide fee-only content; and others offer content only to their

subscribers or members. Consumers of broadcast radio can choose also among over

100 audio channels carried by satellite radio, downloadable podcasts, audio

streaming, and other audio entertainment available in cars, on mobile devices,

and on computers. What is the impact of such changes on the economic viability

of broadcasters, including specifically the viability of their local news and

public affairs programming, in terms of the cost of production and resulting

station revenue from such programming?"

Broadcasters have argued that those competing voices must be

taken into account, and that the FCC needs to modify its rules to allow broadcaster

to team up with each other and with newspapers in smaller markets to compete

and survive.

The FCC is providing 45 days for comment, after which it

will propose rules changes--or not--and provide likely another 45 days for

comment. The goal is to get the review done by the end of the year.

The FCC effort is going on at the same time the Third

Circuit Court of Appeals is hearing challenges to the FCC's last quadrennial review-driven

media ownership rule change. That is when the FCC under then-Chairman Kevin

Martin chose only to loosen the newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership rule and

leave the others in place.

That move panned both by broadcasters who said it did not go

far enough, and consolidation critics, who said it went too far. In the latter

camp was Media Access Project, which weighed in on the FCC's announcement with

reservations about its priorities.

"Even though the Commission must begin the next review this

year," said MAP Senior VP Andrew Schwartzman. "I think it is placing

too high a priority on taking action at this time."

Schwartzman would prefer resolving the court case first.

"Right now, it should be devoting much more attention on fixing the mess

left by the Bush-era FCC which issued a poorly-supported opinion on

cross-ownership in the prior quadrennial review. That decision is under attack

in Court, and the Commission should fix that decision before starting work on a

new one."