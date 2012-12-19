FCC Launches Mandatory Special Access Data Collection

To the salutes of some telcos and the

continuing concern of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association,

the FCC Tuesday launched a data-collection initiative to inform a review of its

special access regs.

In

a 3-2 party line vote in August, the FCC suspended its current benchmarks for

deregulating the rates of special access (business) broadband services while it

better determines where there is competition for that service.

The

"better determining" part is the just-announced data collection

framework. The FCC has tried voluntary data collections in the past, but some

players were no-shows.

The

National Cable & Telecommunications Association argued the commission has

proposed too extensive and burdensome a data collection effort, pointing to the

"extreme burden that a nationwide, building-by-building data request

would impose on cable operators and while it was still vetting the

100-page-plus order, the trade group said in a statement that it "remain

concerned that it could result in significant and burdensome reporting

requirements for competitive providers."

It

was not clear just how burdensome the final version was -- Republican Ajit Pai,

who shared NCTA's concern, supported the final version and praised the chairman

for compromising on some points. But Pai also said that the data collection

proposal, though improved from the original, was still overbroad and should

have started with sample markets rather than "seeking information about

every cell tower, office building, factory, farm, and other enterprise facility

in the country" and making industry, rather than the FCC, code each street

address.

Under

FCC rules, telcos are required to lease special access lines to competitors.

But the FCC deregulated AT&T and others' special access lines in 2009 in

cases where competitive triggers are met.

Those

lines are the "last mile" dedicated broadband lines to businesses,

which incumbent local exchange carriers like AT&T dominate. By contrast,

residential customers can generally choose from cable or phone lines for their

service.

The

commission over a dozen years ago removed "dominant pricing"

regulations, while continuing to regulate interconnection and reasonable

pricing per its Title II common carrier regulation of Independent Local

Exchange Carrier (ILECs). Ever since, the commission has been under pressure

from public interest groups to re-regulate special access.