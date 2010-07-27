FCC Launches Help Center

The

FCC has launched an online consumer help center that will make it easier to,

among other things, file indecency complaints or comment on FCC proceedings.

The

new help center, part of the

FCC's focus on consumer-friendliness, also includes advice on avoiding

"bill shock," information on early termination fees, help for folks

"confused by all those ads for â€˜blazing fast' internet plans," blogs,

news releases and a fact sheet on telecom issues.

The

link to the complaint form leads to a screen whose first item is a check box

(circle, actually) for complaints about obscene, profane or indecent

broadcasts.

"Our

new Consumer Help Center makes it easy for consumers to learn about our work

and take action," said Joel Gurin, chief of the Consumer and Governmental

Affairs Bureau, in announcing the new online destination. "Here, in one place,

consumers can do a number of things such as read about consumer issues, get

practical advice for avoiding problems, file a complaint, comment on our

rulemakings, or read what our FCC experts are saying in our Consumer Blog."

In

a video posted on the opening screen of the new subsite, FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski said the center would give them "tools and tips to

make smart choices and avoid problems."