FCC Launches Future of Media Initiative

The FCC is launching an inquiry into the future of media and

its role in providing news and civic information. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said that

rapid technological change has caused financial turmoil that calls into

question whether traditional media will continue to be the go-to provider of

essential news and information.





The commission issued a public notice teeing up some of the

questions it wants answered and launched a web

site to collect some of that input. It is not an official notice of

inquiry, but an "initiative" with a request for public input via a

number of avenues.





The initiative is spearheaded by Beliefnet.com President and

Co-Founder Steven Waldman, who was brought on back in October to head up

the commissionassessment of the state of the media and recommendations for preserving it

in a time of technological upheaval.





Among the topics that will be teed up for discussion by

Thursday's (Jan. 21) announcement are "the state of TV, radio, newspaper,

and Internet news and information services; the effectiveness and nature of

public interest obligations in a digital era; and the role of public media

and private sector foundations; and many others."





"We are at a critical juncture in the evolution of American

media," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski in announcing the initiative.

"Rapid technological change in the media marketplace has created opportunities

for tremendous innovation. It has also caused financial turmoil for traditional

media, calling into question whether these media outlets will continue to play

their historic role in providing local communities with essential news and

civic information. With this crucial initiative, the FCC commits to fully

understanding the fundamental changes underway in the media marketplace and

examining what impact such changes may have for Commission policies, while

vigorously protecting the First Amendment."





In announcing the initiative, the FCC said the effort

"will not include any effort to control the editorial content of any type

of media."



FCC Commissioner Michael Copps, who first teed up the issue

of an FCC inquiry into the health of journalism, had some cautionary words

about putting too much stock in new media as a substitute for traditional

outlets.





"The Internet may one day open new avenues to support

the kind of in-depth journalism America needs...But having one's voice widely

heard is something else, as is supporting expensive investigative journalism of

the kind that nourishes democracy's dialogue and holds the powerful accountable,"

he said. "Even with all the promise of new media, we need to remember that

without content, there is nothing to aggregate, and without intelligent debate

on critical issues stemming from insightful journalism, the promise of a smart

phone is short-circuited.





"So far, new media has not replaced what we've lost by

way of traditional media's decline. Most indicators show three-quarters

or more of the news, delivered to the public in all forms, originates from

traditional media--newspapers and broadcast. So we confront a two-pronged

challenge--ensuring that the broadband of the future can support the

information infrastructure which democracy requires and, for the years

immediately ahead, stemming the hemorrhage of contemporary journalism."



