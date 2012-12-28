FCC Launches Framework for In-Flight Broadband

The FCC has established

standards for onboard airplane Internet service.

The Report and Order regularizes what had been

an ad hoc process, where the FCC had given various companies permission to

mount satellite antennas on the outside of planes and operate them as Earth

Stations Aboard Aircraft (ESAA) for two-way, in-flight and on the runway

broadband.

The

commissioners voted to make ESAA a licensed application for fixed satellite

service (in this case fixed to planes relaying the signals to satellites in a

fixed geostationary orbit, but definitely broadband on the move).

Airlines

will now be able to test systems according to FCC standards and, if they pass

muster -- as in don't interfere with aircraft systems -- get FAA approval.

The

FCC says the move should make the application process 50% faster and promote

the widespread availability to aircraft passengers, one of a number of

underserved populations the FCC is trying to get on the broadband-wagon.

"Whether traveling for work or leisure, Americans increasingly expect broadband

access everywhere they go," Genachowski said in a statement.