FCC Launches Framework For Emergency Communications Net

The FCC voted Tuesday to take further steps to ensure that

the nation's public safety broadband network is interoperable nationwide, that

is, whenever the government can finally figure out how to set aside spectrum

and spur creation of such a network.

The FCC commissioners unanimously approved a two-part item.

The first was an order designating the LTE

mobile communications standard as the broadband platform for the network, the

second asked for comment on creating a technical framework, including

coverage requirements, network architecture, security, robustness and

resiliency.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said Tuesday that the

FCC was not usually in the habit of picking tech platforms and standards, but

that this was an exception to ensure needed interoperability. FCC Commissioner

Robert McDowell, who is even less a fan of government picking tech winners and

losers, said he also supported the decision to require use of LTE given

the "unique" circumstances, but said he appreciated the commission

seeking further comment on how other platforms might fit into that regime

in the future.

The FCC tried back in 2007 to auction the so-called D block

spectrum in the 700 MHz band for a public-private partnership on such a

network, but set a reserve price higher than anyone was willing to bid.

McDowell objected to that approach at the time, and pointed

out Tuesday that, had that auction not failed, the public safety might be in a

better position to partner with those companies today.

Genachowski has said that the interoperable network could cost between $12

billion-$16 billion over the next 10 years. He has also said,

and reiterated Tuesday, that the private sector is not going to pay for the

network on its own dime.

More than one commissioner pointed out Tuesday that it had

been almost 10 years since 9/11 and seven years since the 9/11 Commission

recommended the creation of an interoperable public safety network. FCC Commissioner

Michael Copps said the country was nowhere near where it needed to be in

terms of first-responder communications.

It has since taken some steps to further the process,

including granting waivers for local emergency network creation, but the

network can't be built until there is money to pay for it, FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski pointed out at the open meeting Tuesday.

The FCC proposed in the national broadband plan to try to

re-auction the D block to commercial users, with the caveat that they would

have to turn over their networks to first responders in an emergency. The FCC

tried to auction it once before for that public/private partnership but failed

to draw a minimum bid.

The public safety community has argued that a partnership is

not the right way to go.

Genachowski put in yet another plug for mobile broadband,

saying that technology could help deliver on the 9/11 Commission

recommendation, including allowing for the sending of video, photos and data in

real time, and allowing for on-site scanning and diagnostics.

Bills from last Congress are expected to be reintroduced in

Congress soon that would help create/pay for the network, including one

originally introduced by Senate Commerce Committee Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.)

that would fund the network with treasury funds collected through an incentive

auction for reclaimed broadcast and other spectrum.

A source following the issue said Rockefeller could

re-introduce a version of his spectrum bill as early as today (Jan. 25).