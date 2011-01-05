FCC LaunchesEffort To Recruit Net Neutrality Deputies

The

FCC Wednesday officially launched its open Internet apps challenge.

The FCC on Dec.

21 voted to adopt new network neutrality rules, but will rely on case-by-case

enforcement powered by consumer complaints and its own investigations.

To enlist the

surfing public as deputies on the network neutrality enforcement beat, the

commission is asking researchers and software developers to come up with

apps/analysis that will help consumers "measure and protect" Internet

openness.

"This

challenge is about using the open Internet to protect the open Internet," FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski said in a statement Wednesday. For example,

said the commission, the apps might detect whether a provider is

"interfering" with packet headers or content.

The research

element seeks academic papers and analysis of Internet openness measurement.

Submissions,

due Jun. 1, can be either a new app or substantial improvement on an existing

app.

The FCC

concedes there are already some software tools to provide info on network

performance, traffic shaping and application discrimination, but is looking for

"more effective applications" that it hopes will monitor "the

extent to which their fixed or mobile broadband Internet services are

consistent with open Internet principles."

Winners will

present their work to the commission, get feted at a chairman's reception and

winning apps will be available on the FCC's Web site and social media outlets.

The FCC will also cover their travel expenses.