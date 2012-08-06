FCC Launches Computer Recycling/Donation Program

The FCC and its Connect2Compete public private

partnership are launching a computer recycling and donation drive Tuesday.

Redemtech,

the League of United Latin American Citizens, and the Latin American Youth

Center are partnering in the effort to get broadband into the hands of more

low-income families.

Computer

costs are one of the major obstacles to broadband adoption, with almost 60% of

low-income families lacking either a laptop or desktop, and over a third of

those without broadband citing computer cost as a barrier.

In

November, major cable operators including Time Warner Cable and Cox followed

Comcast's Internet Essentials model in pledging to the FCC that they would

offer low-cost ($9.95 per month and no activation fee) broadband for householdswith kids eligible for school lunches.

Mexican

Telecom entrepreneur Carlos Slim Hel's Carlos Slim Foundation in May donated $3million to the Connect2Compete broadband adoption effort

and the Ad Council committed to a multi-year, multilingual PSA campaign to close the

broadband adoption gap.