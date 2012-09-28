FCC Launches Broadcaster Auction Education Program

As part of its rulemaking proposal on

broadcast incentive auctions, launched Friday, the FCC has also launched the

Broadcaster LEARN (Learn Everything About Reverse Auctions Now) program in an

effort to make broadcasters more comfortable with a process the FCC hopes many

will take advantage of for a "unique financial opportunity."

"Incentive

auctions are a win for broadcasters -- both those that will take advantage of a

once in a lifetime financial opportunity, and those that will choose to

continue to be a part of an even healthier and diverse broadcast

marketplace," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski in announcing the

initiative.

The

FCC has scheduled its first LEARN workshop for Oct. 26 and has created a Web

page, to fill

broadcasters in on dates and times for educational sessions, including Webinars, auction FAQs, a summary of the auction designs, related rulemakings,

and links to third-party material.