FCC Launches Broadcaster Auction Education Program
As part of its rulemaking proposal on
broadcast incentive auctions, launched Friday, the FCC has also launched the
Broadcaster LEARN (Learn Everything About Reverse Auctions Now) program in an
effort to make broadcasters more comfortable with a process the FCC hopes many
will take advantage of for a "unique financial opportunity."
"Incentive
auctions are a win for broadcasters -- both those that will take advantage of a
once in a lifetime financial opportunity, and those that will choose to
continue to be a part of an even healthier and diverse broadcast
marketplace," said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski in announcing the
initiative.
The
FCC has scheduled its first LEARN workshop for Oct. 26 and has created a Web
page, to fill
broadcasters in on dates and times for educational sessions, including Webinars, auction FAQs, a summary of the auction designs, related rulemakings,
and links to third-party material.
