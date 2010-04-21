FCC Launches Broadband Plan Rulemakings and Inquiries

The FCC launched its broadband plan proposed rulemakings and

inquiries Wednesday (April 21) with a number of proposals including reforming

universal service.

The broadband plan was issued on March 16, and an agenda was

crafted two weeks ago. FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski called it unprecedented

in ambition and transparency and an aggressive roadmap for executing on key

recommendations.

But he also pointed to a tower-citing decision last year,

e-rate support for schools and libraries as anchor centers, and the FCC's new

spectrum dashboard as steps the FCC has already taken to pave the way.

He also said it was "vitally important" to move

forward and act on the roadmap.

Genachwoski said he was confident the FCC has the authority

to implement the plan and, in the wake of the Comcast/BitTorrent decision,

would work with his colleagues to "make sure the FCC is on a sound legal

foundation." He has not yet said whether

the FCC will try to reclassify broadband as a telecommunications service to put

it under a mandatory access regime, or find other authority under its current

information-service classification.

Commissioner McDowell called it the first step toward

much-needed "honest, constructive and comprehensive" universal

service reform. He said the FCC should contain the growth of the fund, reduce

the contribution factor, broaden the base, and make it competitively neutral.

Genachwoski called USF reform a "Rubix Cube" of a

project. The Reform will not be easy, he said, but that the FCC was committed

to laying the groundwork for USF support of broadband. The chairman called it "a vital mission

of the FCC."

Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker was not present to vote

on the host of items due to the death of her mother earlier this week. Her vote

was still being recorded electronically and reflected in the record.